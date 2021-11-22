CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Short Interest Up 18.1% in October

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 306,300 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 14th total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CBTX opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CBTX has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 30.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBTX will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. CBTX’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CBTX by 218.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 108,595 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CBTX by 82.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 157,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 71,044 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBTX in the second quarter valued at $1,627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBTX by 208.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CBTX by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

