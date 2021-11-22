CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Trimmed by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 70,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 19,293 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

CBRE stock opened at $99.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $107.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.