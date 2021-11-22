CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of CBMB remained flat at $$14.16 during mid-day trading on Monday. 6,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CBM Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBM Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CBM Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CBM Bancorp by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CBM Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CBM Bancorp by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. 15.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBM Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

