Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

In related news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $52,808.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 821,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,785.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 293,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 249,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 782,870 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.27. 935,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,447. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $749.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

