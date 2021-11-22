Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) by 110.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

ATXS opened at $6.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.45. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $47.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

