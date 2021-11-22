Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the October 14th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Castor Maritime by 66.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Castor Maritime in the second quarter worth $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Castor Maritime in the third quarter worth $54,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Castor Maritime in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Castor Maritime in the third quarter worth $81,000. 5.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRM opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Castor Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $179.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.28 million during the quarter.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

