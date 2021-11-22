Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 846,200 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the October 14th total of 992,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 90.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 80,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 21.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 31.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.