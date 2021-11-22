CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to post $9.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.81 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $30.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.82 million to $30.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $43.49 million, with estimates ranging from $42.08 million to $44.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 175.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CASI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 77,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 200,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 135,339 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 261.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 184,887 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 33,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 766.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 232,084 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.