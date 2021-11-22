Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) versus Renren (NYSE:RENN) Financial Review

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Casey’s General Stores has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Casey’s General Stores and Renren, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casey’s General Stores 0 4 6 0 2.60 Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus target price of $234.70, suggesting a potential upside of 20.94%. Given Casey’s General Stores’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Casey’s General Stores is more favorable than Renren.

Profitability

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Renren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casey’s General Stores 3.18% 16.15% 6.82% Renren N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Casey’s General Stores shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Renren shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Casey’s General Stores shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Renren shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Renren’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casey’s General Stores $8.71 billion 0.83 $312.90 million $8.35 23.24 Renren $18.11 million 35.31 -$19.22 million N/A N/A

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats Renren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items. The company was founded by Donald F. Lamberti in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, IA.

About Renren

Renren Inc. engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

