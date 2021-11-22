Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,945,000 after acquiring an additional 70,056 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 979,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 429,408 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of CWST opened at $86.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 102.21, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $290,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.