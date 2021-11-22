Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Update

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 674,800 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the October 14th total of 845,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,167,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,807,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,576,000 after purchasing an additional 143,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,793,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.28. The stock had a trading volume of 156,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,809. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $243.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.71.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

