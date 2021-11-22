Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 106,381.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,660,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,953,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,303,000 after acquiring an additional 331,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,638,000 after acquiring an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 155.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 342,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

CSII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

CSII opened at $22.94 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.