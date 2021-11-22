Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Up 20.3% in October

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 6,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. 3,982,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,526. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

