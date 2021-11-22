Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 24.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 47.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $151.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.03 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.21.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

