Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $32,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $116.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

