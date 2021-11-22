Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 596,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,776 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 2.4% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $70,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $125.31 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.33.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

