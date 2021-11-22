Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $166.70 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $126.13 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.81.

