Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,137.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,685.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,402.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,398.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,006 shares of company stock valued at $291,672,399. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

