Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $43,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after buying an additional 1,741,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.51. The company has a market capitalization of $426.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $142.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

