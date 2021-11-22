Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 20,678 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $14,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDO. American National Bank purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7,591.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $511,000.

Shares of IBDO opened at $25.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $26.34.

