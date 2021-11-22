Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 13,160 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.5% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $85.23 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

