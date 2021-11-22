Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bradesco Corretora reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

