Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 970 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $286.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

