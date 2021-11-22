Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth $280,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Yum China by 10.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,422,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 3.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 10.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth $335,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.53 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.83.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

