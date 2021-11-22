Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 1,614 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,233,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,842,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,266,000 after purchasing an additional 878,496 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $60.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

