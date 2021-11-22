Capital CS Group LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Snap comprises about 1.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,116,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,844,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,931,252 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 659,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,866,355. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.40. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

