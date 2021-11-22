Capital CS Group LLC Acquires New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.5% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.0% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 181.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,016.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $51.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,350.19. 15,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,262.38 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,624.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,593.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.27 and a beta of 1.41.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

