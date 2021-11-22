Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Redcentric (LON:RCN)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Redcentric (LON:RCN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on the stock.

Shares of RCN opened at GBX 128.25 ($1.68) on Thursday. Redcentric has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a market capitalization of £200.68 million and a PE ratio of 21.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 132.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 135.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

