Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $78.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of CPE opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $177,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after buying an additional 1,535,793 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after buying an additional 602,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after buying an additional 558,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after buying an additional 335,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after buying an additional 325,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.