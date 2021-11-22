California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 640.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5,453.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $67.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $67.30.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

