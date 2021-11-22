California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,858 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $44.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $374,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

