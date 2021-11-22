California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,274 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $32.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.29.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $10,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,000 over the last three months. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

