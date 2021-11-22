California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kraton were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kraton by 11.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kraton by 166.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Kraton during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kraton by 75.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kraton during the second quarter worth about $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $45.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.19. Kraton Co. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $526.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

