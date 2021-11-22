California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 111.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DermTech were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in DermTech by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in DermTech by 1.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in DermTech by 159.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other DermTech news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $154,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $40,749.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $21.71 on Monday. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $84.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.77.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

