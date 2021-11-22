CafeSwap Token Hits Market Cap of $1.73 Million (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 22nd. CafeSwap Token has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $86,688.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00070119 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00073682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00092692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.31 or 0.07201156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,398.24 or 1.00173012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 8,464,725 coins and its circulating supply is 8,441,992 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

