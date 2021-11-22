Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Cabot has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cabot has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cabot to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot stock opened at $59.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06. Cabot has a 52 week low of $40.89 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBT. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cabot by 60.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cabot by 221.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cabot by 31.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter worth $286,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.