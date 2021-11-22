Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.61. Byline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after buying an additional 1,099,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after buying an additional 35,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after buying an additional 82,897 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 613,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 63,341 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 42,924 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. 1,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,158. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.36. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

