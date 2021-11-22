Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.61. Byline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after buying an additional 1,099,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after buying an additional 35,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after buying an additional 82,897 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 613,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 63,341 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 42,924 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. 1,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,158. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.36. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

