Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BKE traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. 932,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,051. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Buckle alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Buckle stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Buckle worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.