BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 973,300 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the October 14th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 812,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:BSQR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,460. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in BSQUARE in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 19.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

