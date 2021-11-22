Bruderman Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,137,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,198. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.