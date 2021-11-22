Bruderman Asset Management LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $1,110,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other Coinbase Global news, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total transaction of $5,642,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 688,323 shares of company stock worth $208,332,234 in the last quarter.

Shares of COIN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $332.06. 39,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.57 and its 200 day moving average is $259.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COIN. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.