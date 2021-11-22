Bruderman Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 4.3% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after buying an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after buying an additional 1,605,798 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $88,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.03. The company had a trading volume of 64,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $88.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average is $79.35. The company has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.