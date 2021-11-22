Bruderman Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 87,586 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 87,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,080,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,137,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,586,000.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,114. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

OGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

