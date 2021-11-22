Bruderman Asset Management LLC Buys 1,207 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,057 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $70.74. The stock had a trading volume of 110,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.61 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.05.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.