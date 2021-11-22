Bruderman Asset Management LLC Acquires 431 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 1.2% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $5,290,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $470.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $431.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.15. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

