Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Short Interest Update

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $1,036,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,549,232. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $118.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,311. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.84.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

