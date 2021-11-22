Brokers Set Expectations for Berry Global Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

NYSE:BERY opened at $65.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average is $65.53. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

