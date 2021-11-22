Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $5.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $57.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.