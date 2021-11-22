Brokerages Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) PT at $36.36

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.36.

SUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.

In related news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,948,000 after purchasing an additional 387,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,288 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Summit Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Summit Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after purchasing an additional 88,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,376 shares in the last quarter.

SUM traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,123. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

