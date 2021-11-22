Brokerages Set SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) PT at $3.25

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSAAY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.